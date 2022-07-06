LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on LifeWorks from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on LifeWorks from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered LifeWorks to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeWorks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of LifeWorks stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. LifeWorks has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

