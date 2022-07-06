Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and $134,176.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00248944 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003104 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.