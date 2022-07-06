Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $103,646.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at $21,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 504,245 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 709,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,803 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $2.89 on Friday. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 332.46% and a negative net margin of 385.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

