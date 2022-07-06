Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 913,719 shares.The stock last traded at $23.31 and had previously closed at $23.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.59.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.20.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 79.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.