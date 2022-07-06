LikeCoin Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $3,064.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,531,291 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

