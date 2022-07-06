Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading 4.7% Higher

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.49. 441,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 295,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $432.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $33,267.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,006,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,372,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 50,677 shares of company stock valued at $825,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $4,561,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 180,514 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.