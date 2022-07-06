Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Boosted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $272.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,235. The firm has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.31. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.83 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 60.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.