LINKA Price Reaches $0.0010 (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. LINKA has a market cap of $724,324.07 and approximately $2,285.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

