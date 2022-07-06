Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Update

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,480.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert A. Lippe acquired 29,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,538.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,065,133 shares of company stock worth $10,395,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 17.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

