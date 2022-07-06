Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 6% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $310.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00780924 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,052.92 or 0.99589989 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 761,001,512 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

