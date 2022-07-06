Litecred Price Tops $0.0002 (LTCR)

Litecred (LTCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Litecred has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecred has a market cap of $6,146.77 and $4.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,269.77 or 0.99679961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00044395 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00216257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00227972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00110198 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00061380 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

LTCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecred is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with the characteristic of self-funded development, via block subsidy of 10% for each minted block, which guarantees a small and continuos flow to the developers, in order to mantain the project active. There is no developer premine at launch. “

Litecred Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

