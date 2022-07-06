Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

LOB stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.56. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

