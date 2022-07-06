LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of LPSN opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $114,445.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,948,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $27,544.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,369 shares of company stock valued at $183,339 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 49,542 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 1,089.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after buying an additional 1,057,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in LivePerson by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after buying an additional 381,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

