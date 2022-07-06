Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after buying an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

