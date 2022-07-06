Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $601,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after buying an additional 1,111,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,554,000 after buying an additional 869,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

