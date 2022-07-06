Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,530,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

