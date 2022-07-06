Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 10,475 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average is $106.65.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

