Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 14,913 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,913 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 196,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41,373 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 110,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 24,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

