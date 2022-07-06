Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 316 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

C opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

