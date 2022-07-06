Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

