Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $703,066.56

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

