Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,120.28 or 0.05630452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00247551 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.36 or 0.00609958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00074339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00519523 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

