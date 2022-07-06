Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 4.9% Higher

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 18.09 and last traded at 18.08. 228,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,275,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of 18.02 and a 200 day moving average of 25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.45.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,260,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lucid Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

