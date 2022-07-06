Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $283.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

