LunchMoney (LMY) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $135,653.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

