Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.66.

LUN traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,595. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000005 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 96,172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$946,262,410.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

