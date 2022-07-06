Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,751 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

