Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $151.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

