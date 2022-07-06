Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $63.89 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $63,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

