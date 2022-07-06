Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $9.85 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 157,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,743,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $418.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.90. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

