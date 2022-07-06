Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,663,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 362,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.89 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.43.

