Lympo Market Token (LMT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,070.00

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $66,824.72 and approximately $6,070.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00152483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00872206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00090989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

