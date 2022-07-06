MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) & Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Financial Review

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 31.70% 27.62% 11.53% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Credo Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 5.08 $37.97 million $2.82 15.63 Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 15.67 -$22.18 million N/A N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $75.30, suggesting a potential upside of 70.83%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.86%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Credo Technology Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

