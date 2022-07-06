Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE) Declares $1.01 Interim Dividend

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 1.008 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

