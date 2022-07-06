MahaDAO Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 1% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $77,414.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

