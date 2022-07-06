MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 78,114 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 110,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 686,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.