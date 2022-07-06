Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Shares Up 777.8%

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 777.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Get Maple Leaf Green World alerts:

Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Green World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Green World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.