Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $383,663.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $425,408.00.

CRM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 167.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

