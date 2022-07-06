Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Down 4.3%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 458,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 760,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a PE ratio of 110.00.

Get Marechale Capital alerts:

About Marechale Capital (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, provides strategic, merger and acquisition, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers financing solutions to early stage and growth capital companies; and capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marechale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marechale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.