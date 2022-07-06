Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 1,206 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

TSM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 230,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

