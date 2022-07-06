Marino Stram & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 102,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,954. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

