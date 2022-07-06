Marino Stram & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $93.86. 313,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,252,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $237.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

