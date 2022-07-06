Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

Shares of BLK traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $618.36. 4,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $626.76 and a 200-day moving average of $727.79. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

