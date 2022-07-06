Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $252,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $295,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

EL traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.59. 15,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,622. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

