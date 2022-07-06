Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 534.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PCEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,137. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

