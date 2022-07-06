Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $319.35. 14,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,672. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

