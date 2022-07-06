Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 3,469 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,441,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $67,950,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.94. 15,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,755. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

