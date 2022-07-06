Mark A. Sirgo Acquires 175,000 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 175,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,511.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NMTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 9,871,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.59. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

