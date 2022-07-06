Marlin (POND) Market Cap Tops $35.66 Million

Marlin (POND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $35.66 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00140257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00090995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015950 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

