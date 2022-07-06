Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,288 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.